"Congress MPs In Speaker's Chamber, Threatened PM": Kiren Rijiju's New Video

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared another video of the confrontation in the Lok Sabha last week, after the opposition protested Speaker Om Birla's decision to stop Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reading excerpts from ex-Army chief General MM Naravane's book.

Rijiju followed up a video shared Tuesday – which he claimed showed opposition lawmakers behaving in 'the most degrading manner' and almost triggering a physical clash – with another that allegedly showed them 'abusing' the Speaker in his chamber in the Parliament building.

Rijiju also claimed the nine-second clip had threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP… when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the chamber of the Speaker (and) abused him, and threatened the Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate and discussion and never encourage MPs to threaten physically."

The video showed over a dozen opposition MPs around the Speaker's desk and each speaking loudly. Birla is seated while BJP MPs, clustered around Kiren Rijiju, stand quietly to one side.

In his Tuesday post, Rijiju said, "Congress is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs…" and that "a very ugly scene" would have unfolded had the BJP not been on its guard.

"We have very high consideration to protect dignity and sanctity of Parliament," he said.

The video he shared then showed a handful of women MPs from the Congress standing, with a banner, around the Prime Minister's seat in the Lok Sabha; he was not in it at the time.

The gathered MPs refuse to move despite being told to do so by their BJP counterparts.

According to Rijiju, this marked an 'unprecedented and unparliamentary stand-off' and prompted the Speaker to advise the PM, who was due to speak, to cancel his speech. Om Birla later claimed he had received 'information' that the assembled women Congress MPs were 'planning something'.

The political storm that began with Rahul Gandhi trying to read excerpts, on the 2020 Ladakh border row with China, from the General's book, 'Four Stars of Destiny', has snowballed into the fiercest spat yet between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and an opposition that has often accused Birla of bias.

The Speaker has been served a notice to remove him from his post, though parliamentary sources have told NDTV this will likely be rejected – because of a clerical error in the text.