No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla: How A Lok Sabha Speaker Can Be Removed

Opposition parties in the nation have submitted a no-confidence notice seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, moved the motion under Article 94(c) of the Constitution. It carries the signatures of 118 MPs.

They have accused him of favouring the ruling side and not letting Opposition members speak during the Budget Session.

What Happens Now?

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is likely to take up the motion on March 9, the first day of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session, news agency ANI reported. Birla will not attend House proceedings until the motion is discussed and decided, sources told NDTV on Tuesday. While rules require the Speaker to vacate the chair during such discussions, Birla has chosen to stay away entirely.

Process For Removal Of Lok Sabha Speaker

Article 94(c) allows a Speaker to be removed by a resolution of the House.

A member must give at least 14 days' written notice to move a resolution for removal.

The motion must be backed by at least 50 MPs to be admitted for discussion.

The Speaker cannot preside over the House while the motion is pending, but may attend and defend himself, as per Article 96.

The resolution must pass by a majority of all members of the Lok Sabha (effective majority).

If passed, the Speaker is removed immediately but remains an MP. If rejected, the Speaker continues in office.

Since the notice has the required signatures, the motion can be taken up after the 14-day notice period. The Budget Session is in recess after February 13.

Lok Sabha Speakers Removed So Far

No Speaker of the Lok Sabha has ever been successfully removed from office through a no-confidence or removal motion. Attempts have been made, but they continued holding office.

In 1954, members moved a motion against Speaker GV Mavalankar.

Speaker Hukam Singh faced a similar motion in 1966.

A motion was moved in 1987 against Speaker Balram Jakhar.

Lok Sabha Speakers That Have Left Office

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy resigned as Lok Sabha Speaker in 1969. He later became the President of the country.

GV Mavalankar, the first Lok Sabha Speaker, died while serving in office. GMC Balayogi died in a helicopter crash in 2002 while serving as Speaker.