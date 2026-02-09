Opposition To Move No-Confidence Vote Against Speaker Om Birla: Sources

A no-confidence vote is being planned against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources told NDTV Monday morning, in a development that underlines deep distrust between the ruling BJP and those in the opposition in every recent Parliament session, culminating in a ferocious showdown that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelling his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Last Thursday – the day the Prime Minister was to speak – the Lok Sabha was adjourned early amid vociferous protests and sloganeering. Birla said he closed the House for the day based on 'information opposition MPs could do something unexpected' to target the PM'.

This was after a handful of women MPs surrounded the Prime Minister's seat – he was not in it then – carrying placards to signal their discontent. The Congress' Priyanka Gandhi called the claim " absolute lies" but the claims of an 'attack' on the PM sparked another massive row.

"There is no question of anybody raising hands against the Prime Minister, trying to hurt him, or any such thing. It is absolutely wrong for anybody to say that there was any such plan. The Prime Minister is now hiding behind the Speaker…. he (the PM) doesn't have the guts…" she said.

Sources said the vote will highlight three points against Om Birla, starting with last week's controversy – i.e., Birla refusing to allow Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, to read excerpts from an unpublished book by ex-Army chief General MM Naravane.

The vote will also call out BJP MP Nishikant Dubey being allowed to read out from books – material that targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family – despite the Speaker's earlier ruling.

The TDP's Krishna Tenneti, in the Chair at the time, asked Dubey to stand down but the BJP MP refused to listen. The opposition has questioned the lack of action against Dubey.

The excerpts from General Naravane's book were to do with the India-China border stand-off in Ladakh in 2020. Gandhi and the opposition had insisted the excerpts be read into the record.

However, senior BJP MPs, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as party boss JP Nadda, vehemently protested and were backed by Birla.

Gandhi was initially told unauthenticated documents could not become part of parliamentary record. He then submitted a note taking responsibility for the accuracy of the content but was still denied permission. The stand-off led to ferocious protests and repeated adjournments.

On Tuesday eight Congress MPs, including Hibi Eden, Amarinder Raja Warring, and Manickam Tagor, were suspended for the remainder of the session. Warring spoke to NDTV and said, "Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak... even though he had authenticated the document... We protested against this and tore up the papers. Is this a crime demanding suspension?"

Those suspended MPs protested outside the main Parliament building today with a placard that read: "You can suspend us but you cannot silence us".

The BJP's SP Singh Baghel, the junior Fisheries Minister, countered, "The Speaker is a responsible person and made a statement about opposition MPs based on facts. In the past few sessions, we have seen opposition MPs become increasingly aggressive and willing to go to any lengths during protests."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur responded by slammed Rahul Gandhi for having "insulted democracy".