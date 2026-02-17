Video: Kiren Rijiju Helps Push Stranded Vehicle Amid Snow In Arunachal Pradesh

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju helped push a stranded vehicle during heavy snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The incident took place between Shongatser Lake and the PT Tso area, where severe snowfall caused major road blockades.

A video shared by Rijiju on X shows him joining locals and workers to clear the way and move a vehicle stuck on a snow-covered road.

The clip captures continuous snowfall and difficult driving conditions. Vehicles can be seen struggling on slippery roads covered in thick snow. People in the area are wearing gloves and heavy jackets as they deal with the cold weather. Rijiju is seen pushing the vehicle along with others to help it move forward.

During heavy snow we must prepared for any situation. Personnel of Border Roads Organisation are forever alert for continuous movement of Defence Forces and Civilians. We faced huge Snow blockade, between Shongatser Lake and PT Tso area, under Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/UZPaHUwJuy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2026

The BJP cabinet minister wrote, “During heavy snow we must prepare for any situation. Personnel of Border Roads Organisation are forever alert for continuous movement of Defence Forces and Civilians. We faced a huge Snow blockade, between Shongatser Lake and PT Tso area, under Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.”

In winter, Arunachal Pradesh sees freezing temperatures, especially in high‑altitude areas like Sela Pass and Tawang, where heavy snowfall can block roads and disrupt travel. Even lower valleys remain cold, often with frost and light rain or snow.

Last year, Rijiju asked tourists to exercise caution after four visitors fell into freezing water at a frozen lake near Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. A video showed bystanders using bamboo sticks to pull them to safety after the ice gave way beneath their feet.

Sharing the clip on social media, he advised travellers to walk on frozen lakes only with experienced guides, drive carefully on snow-covered roads and remain alert for avalanches.

In 2021, Rijiju warned tourists against travelling to Tawang after heavy snowfall made roads between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang risky. A video showed him on a snow-covered stretch, walking alongside police personnel and guiding stranded vehicles through the slippery route. In the clip, he was seen signalling drivers and helping cars navigate the treacherous road amid thick snow.