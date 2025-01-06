Tourists Get Stuck In Frozen Arunachal Lake, Minister Shares Words Of Advice

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged travellers to be cautious after a group of tourists at Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Pass ventured onto a frozen lake and fell into freezing waters. Captured on camera, the incident occurred in the snow-covered region known for its stunning winter views.



The group treaded onto the frozen lake, unaware of the dangers lurking beneath it. The ice suddenly gave away, eliciting screams from the people. Quick-thinking bystanders rushed to help, using bamboo sticks to pull the tourists to safety. “It's okay, it's okay,” they were heard reassuring the tourists. Four people, including two women, were stuck in the frozen lake, but all of them were rescued.



Sharing the video on X, Mr Rijiju, an Arunachal Pradesh native, urged travellers to “be aware” when visiting difficult terrains.

“At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanches. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important,” he wrote.

The viral video has brought attention to the dangers of winter tourism.



A user wrote, “Pls provide a warning sign board should be there for the safety of people.”

Another wrote, “Over enthusiasm and lack of knowledge of local terrain prove to be fatal more often than not. They were lucky!”

In another video, Mr Rijiju spoke about driving in hilly, snow-covered areas.

Sela Pass, located at 13,700 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, is a scenic spot connecting Tawang Valley with the rest of the state. Known for its stunning views and frozen lakes, it attracts many tourists, especially in winter. \

The rugged terrain and unpredictable weather, including heavy snowfall, can make travel challenging, especially on slippery roads. The pass is also important for locals and military personnel.