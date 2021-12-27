Watch: Minister Kiren Rijiju Helps Cars Amid Arunachal Snowfall

Kiren Rijiju represents Arunachal West constituency in Lok Sabha

Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for Law and Justice, has advised tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to gather proper information on the snowfall situation before planning their trip. The advice from Mr Rijiju comes after several areas in Tawang saw heavy snowfall. Sharing a video on his official Koo handle, Mr Rijiju wrote that heavy snowfall had been reported between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang, and cautioned tourists that the road was extremely dangerous to drive on. He added that at times the temperature in the region drops as low as -25 degrees Celsius.

Mr Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West constituency in Lok Sabha, also shared a 52-second video clip where he's seen making rounds of a snowfall-hit area along with police personnel. He was also seen helping vehicles on the road by showing them the way.

This was not the first time the minister shared a video from a snow-clad region. A few weeks ago, on December 11, to mark the occasion of International Mountain Day, Mr Rijiju had shared a video of a little over a minute of him riding a pony in a hilly region that was carpeted with snow. He had captioned the post, “Let's pledge to save beautiful nature and majestic mountains.”

In a subsequent post on Koo then, he had also shared a few photographs of himself from the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh.

According to IMD's weather forecast on December 25, “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next five days.”