Civil Judge Aspirant Who Disappeared During Train Journey Finally Traced

A civil judge aspirant whose mysterious disappearance had gripped the entire state of Madhya Pradesh has been found. Archana Tiwari, 29, is last known to have taken a train from Indore to Katni. But there was no trace of her since. It has now emerged that she had been in touch with a constable posted in Gwalior, and he is being questioned.

Her brother, Divyanshu Mishra, has also confirmed to NDTV that she is alive and said the police will share further information. Superintendent of Police of Bhopal Railway Division, Rahul Kumar Lodha, said the police have received some important clues but did not share further information.

Sources said she has also spoken to her mother and shared her location. A railway police team is believed to have left for the location to pick her up.

The law graduate had been preparing for judicial services in Indore. She had taken the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express on August 7. She had last spoken to her mother when the train had reached Bhopal at 10:15 PM. She vanished thereafter.

The police found her bag abandoned at the Umaria station. Her last mobile location was detected at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. It had briefly connected to the internet at Itarsi, suggesting that an internet call was possibly made before it went offline.

The police then swung into action and scanned footage from 97 cameras across multiple railway stations. Three police teams were deployed, and the forest area of Midghat, a hilly stretch between Budhni and Barkheda, was searched with the help of sniffer dogs, divers, and drones.

Ms Tiwari's call details and social media handles were analysed, and her friends and fellow students, who she was in regular contact, were also questioned. Besides, the police also interrogated the train ticket checker, coach attendants, and co-passengers.