Power Lines Delay Air Ambulance Landing In Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Hovers For 15 Minutes

An air ambulance sent to evacuate a critically ill patient in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori was forced to hover for nearly 15 minutes after the pilot found live power lines dangerously close to the helipad. The incident exposed a major lapse in administrative preparedness during what was intended to be a milestone medical evacuation.

Despite the risk, the pilot managed to land the helicopter at the police ground helipad. Kirti Chandel, 21, who is suffering from a spinal tumour and is unable to walk, was successfully airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal.

Upon landing, pilot Sanjay Sharma questioned officials on the ground.

"Why are there power lines hanging around the helipad? Get them removed. This is the first time I've seen a helipad like this," he told them.

He later informed the district administration that he had considered aborting the landing because of the danger posed by the wires.

Following the pilot's complaint, the administration immediately cleared the power lines.

This was the first time in Dindori district that a critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal under the PM Shri Air Ambulance service.

However, the operation also exposed glaring gaps in coordination; the helicopter was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, cancelled, and finally arrived the following morning at 10:45 am.

Kirti's father, Hiralal, a daily-wage labourer from Pipariya village, said his daughter fell ill months ago. "She had completed her BSc and was preparing for MSc when she suddenly developed pain below her waist in June. We went from hospital to hospital. At AIIMS Raipur, doctors found a tumour in her spine," he said.

Kirti underwent surgery at AIIMS Raipur and initially recovered, but on the evening of January 5, the pain returned severely. "She was admitted to the district hospital and shifted to the ICU. Doctors then said she needed to be referred to AIIMS Bhopal," he said. Hiralal had earlier appealed through NDTV for financial assistance for his daughter's treatment.

Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer MS Dhurve declined responsibility for helipad safety.

"We only coordinated the construction. No safety clearance or certificate was issued by us. The negligence lies with the administration," he said, adding that while his department issues safety certificates, none had been requested for this case.