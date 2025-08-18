Civil Judge Aspirant, 29, Disappears During Train Journey In Madhya Pradesh

The mysterious disappearance of a law graduate and civil judge aspirant from Katni has now gripped the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. What started as a routine journey from Indore to Katni aboard the Narmada Express has turned into a haunting question: Where is Archana Tiwari?

The 29-year-old had been living in Indore to prepare for judicial services. She boarded the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express (B-3 coach) on the evening of August 7. She last spoke to her mother near Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati railway station) at 10:15 PM. After that, she vanished without a trace.

Her bag was found abandoned at Umaria station, while her last mobile location was detected at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. The mobile briefly connected to the internet at Itarsi, suggesting a possible internet call before going permanently offline.

From the Narmadapuram, Pawarkheda and Itarsi CCTV grids, to 97 cameras across multiple stations, GRP and Railway Police have been tirelessly reviewing footage. Yet, seh has not been seen on a single frame after Bhopal.

In a massive effort, three police teams of 20-25 personnel each have been deployed under the personal supervision of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha of Bhopal Railway Division. The forest area of Midghat, a hilly stretch between Budhni and Barkheda, is now under intense search, assisted by dog squads and divers.

Police suspect that Ms Tiwari might have fallen or wandered off into the forest region of Midghat. The area is being combed on foot and by drone reconnaissance. It is a remote stretch with minimal lighting and thick vegetation, making the operation extremely challenging.

The police have analysed her CDR (Call Detail Record) and social media activity. Those in regular contact with her, including friends, fellow students, and acquaintances, are being individually questioned. The train ticket checker, coach attendants, and co-passengers have all been interrogated.

The police have ruled out kidnapping for now. Their reasons: The train was heavily crowded that night due to a rush of devotees. There has been no ransom call, no extortion attempt.

Still, no theory has been confirmed or ruled out. The angle of conspiracy is also under investigation, according to SP Lodha.