Hasan Minhaj Fanboys Over Zakir Khan, First Indian To Headline A Hindi Show At Madison Square Garden: "A Historic Night"

Popular Indian comedian Zakir Khan has registered his name in the history books by becoming the first comic to headline a show in Hindi at New York's renowned Madison Square Garden.

The Indore-born comic performed a sold-out show in front of a 6,000-strong audience on August 17, 2025.

Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minhaj, who also attended Zakir Khan's gig on Sunday, gave the Indian comic a shout-out in an Instagram post on Monday.

"A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi," Hasan Minhaj wrote.

In his post, the comedian heaped praises on Zakir Khan's style of humour.

"He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I've never seen before," he said, quipping, "I also think my parents love him more than me (I'm okay with that)".

Zakir Khan, who received a standing ovation from the audience at the Madison Square Garden, has been sharing clips from his show on his Instagram Stories.

A day before his highly-anticipated show, the comedian put up a post on Instagram starting the countdown to D-Day.

He posed with his team in front of a large billboard of his gig "Zakir Khan Live In NYC" with the caption, "24 hours to go!! @thegarden. #historical".

Earlier on the North American leg of his tour, Zakir Khan joined celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for a fun cooking session.

Zakir Khan is not only a comic known for specials such as Haq Se Single Hai, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu, but also an actor who has fronted the Prime Video series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

