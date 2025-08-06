Zakir Khan Says He Spent 45 Minutes With BTS But Did Not Know Who The K-Pop Stars Were

Comedian Zakir Khan claims he met K-pop supergroup BTS a few years ago when he was in South Korea and failed to recognise them. What's more? In this new interview with The Lallantop, the comic said people fainted after he told them that he spent a good 45 minutes with the septet in the same room.

What's Happening

Zakir Khan says he mistook K-pop superband BTS for a team that was called in to shoot the behind-the-scenes videos of an interview when he was in South Korea.

What Zakir Khan Said About BTS

In the interview, the comedian said, "I know there's a famous band called BTS. I have this piece of information parked somewhere in my mind. I also know they are very acclaimed and popular. I went to Korea for an event to interview a big celebrity, and the band was also there to meet the same person. Because I was late, of course, I was in the last batch with those members of the band.

"Cameras weren't allowed, it was a private meeting. I thought there was a security team from Hollywood and one would be from Korea. The Korean producer must have thought that there should be a team for BTS too, I thought it was a behind-the-scenes team. I was completely unaware of the fact that they are famous people. Later, when I told people that I spent 45 minutes in the same room as them, they fainted," he added.

BTS Doesn't Mean Behind-The-Scenes

Here's a crash course about who BTS is and no, BTS always doesn't stand for behind-the-scenes. BTS's full form is Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean or Beyond The Scene in English.

BTS is an uber popular South Korean music group which tackles themes of identity, love, hope, and mental health awareness through chartbusters such as ON, Boy With Luv, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat Tears.

Not only South Korea, BTS has fans across the world in countries, including India, US, Mexico, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Brazil.

In A Nutshell

Comedian Zakir Khan apparently met BTS in South Korea and didn't recognise the group despite knowing about their existence. No matter if it was a case of a misunderstanding or not being part of the BTS fan group ARMY, Zakir Khan today is the envy of many admirers of the band in India and around the world.