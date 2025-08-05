Deepika Padukone's Reel Breaks World Record With 1.9 Billion Views

Deepika Padukone is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with an astounding figure of 80 million. Recently, a reel posted by the actress in collaboration with a hotel chain took the Internet by storm.

What's Happening

Deepika Padukone recently took to social media to share a reel, which was a paid partnership with a leading hotel chain.

In what was an unprecedented turn of events, the reel unleashed a frenzy on social media and clocked 1.9 billion views.

The reel was a simple property promotional asset, which has reportedly become the most-watched reel on Instagram recently. This is happening just within 8 weeks of sharing the content.

How Fans Reacted

Loyal Deepika Padukone fans soon flooded the comments section as they cheered for her latest achievement.

One Internet user wrote, "Most-watched Instagram reel in the world!? Queen for a reason!"

While someone else mentioned, "1.9 billion what !!?!?!?!?? First time I've seen a billion views."

Another fan quipped, "It's Instagram history to achieve 2 billion views in a month."

One more fan added, "Most-watched Instagram reel in the world right now - and the FIRST to hit 2B views. Guys, this is just an Ad. Imagine that! If Deepika's Ad can go this viral, just think how iconic she really is."

Latest Achievement

Deepika Padukone was also recently chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026. Deepika's name, along with other notable personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance and sports entertainment, was announced at a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood.

The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from "hundreds" of nominations at a meeting on June 20.

Projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. After her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, she announced being a part of AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi action project helmed by Atlee. She also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel to look forward to.

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone broke yet another record with a viral reel on Instagram, which recorded 1.9 billion views. It was a simple paid partnership with a hotel chain; however, the content had a humongous response online.