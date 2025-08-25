To Parents-To-Be Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, A Note From Priyanka 'Mimi Didi' Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed as her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, and politician Raghav Chadha revealed that they are set to welcome their first child. The global star, who will soon be an aunt, was among the earliest to extend wishes to the couple after their heartwarming announcement on social media.

What's Happening

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the news. The first picture showed a white-and-gold cake with "1 + 1 = 3" written on it, complete with baby footprints as part of the design.

The second slide featured a sweet video of the soon-to-be parents strolling hand-in-hand through a park. Alongside the pictures, they wrote, "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure".

Priyanka Chopra quickly celebrated the news by tagging Parineeti and Raghav in her Instagram story and writing, "Congratulations." She also left the same message on their post, joining fans and colleagues in showering the couple with love.

Ananya Panday wrote, "Awww congratulations Pari!!!" Designer Masaba Gupta added, "Welcome to the party! Congratulations," and Neha Dhupia penned, "Congratulations... welcome to the best hood."

Other celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet, and Tina Datta, also shared their joy in the comments.

Background

Parineeti and Raghav's relationship first sparked speculation in March 2023. The two got engaged the following May at Kapurthala House in New Delhi before tying the knot in September in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut in a Netflix mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, featuring Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and others.

