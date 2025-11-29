Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, have shared a pregnancy announcement post. This makes the occassion all the more special.

In the photo, the couple is seated in what appears to be a jungle setting. With a bonfire burning between them and lush greenery all around, the two are seen raising and joining their hands. But it was the caption that truly caught everyone's attention.

It read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

Reacting to the post, actress Geetika Vidya wrote, “Whattttttt???????”

Faisal Malik said, “Mubarak hoooo.”

Shibani Bedi commented, “Oh my god yaaaaayeeeeee.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in November 2023 in Imphal, following Manipuri rituals. What many people may not know is that Randeep's family was not thrilled about the match at first.

In April, Randeep told Shubhankar Mishra that his parents wanted him to “marry within the caste,” something that is still common in Jaat families. As he put it, “I'm the first one in my family to marry a non-Jaat. So everybody had a problem with that, but it gradually went away."

Randeep Hooda also opened up about how he never planned on getting married in the first place. He said, “I used to be very sad in school… So I never had the intention." But meeting Lin shifted everything for him.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie featured Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh and Randeep in the role of Ranatunga.