Jaya Bhattacharya On Her Abusive Childhood With Her Mother: "I Have Been Beaten With A Hunter, Shoes, Rolling Pin"

Jaya Bhattacharya, who became popular for her role as Payal in Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi, had to endure a difficult personal life growing up. She recently revealed how she was a victim of her parent's toxic marriage and spoke about her traumatic childhood. She shared the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and explained how she was compelled to join the showbiz world for financial reasons.

What's Happening

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Jaya Bhattacharya revealed how being born as a girl child felt like her biggest misfortune.

She said, "Both my parents never wanted to marry each other; they didn't get along, and that conflict trickled down to the child. My mother wasn't happy; her dreams never got fulfilled, so whatever she could give me was incomplete... I have been beaten with a hunter, rolling pin, tong, shoes, and what not. I have been beaten a lot, and that made me stubborn. In the bargain, I have damaged myself a lot."

Furthermore, the actress revealed that she had a deep affection for her father. However, her resentment towards her mother continued even into adulthood.

So much so, Jaya Bhattacharya added that she learned everything that she shouldn't - such as judging people, not valuing them, and most importantly, not supporting your child in front of others.

On Being Forced To Become An Actor

Jaya Bhattacharya has earned immense respect and a name for herself in the acting world over the years. However, she revealed that acting as a profession was never part of her original plan.

She continued, "I was pushed towards acting. I used to dance and was training in music. Once I got a chance to do a telefilm, the director spoke to my father and first made me dance as a woman, and then also asked me to enact the male part. The shoot was supposed to happen after three days, but my father woke me up the next day at 5 am and took me. I didn't want to do it, but he took me there. That's how it started..."

The actress further shared her horrible experience with the casting couch in the industry.

She said, "After the telefilm, the director came with one of his friends, saying he wanted to take me out, but my mother kept dodging him. But he was adamant, so they gave in. He took me to a restaurant, and I was 17 or 18 at that time. Later, we came home, and the director disappeared after that, but his friend started coming home every day. He taught me how to drive. Later, we found out he was involved with the mafia. One day, that guy offered to take me to Mumbai, but I said no."

In A Nutshell

In a rather candid conversation, Jaya Bhattacharya opened up about her traumatic childhood with an abusive mother. She also spoke about facing the camera against her wishes and the distressing experiences she endured upon entering the industry.