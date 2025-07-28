Jaya Bhattacharya Was Most Underpaid Actor On <i>Kyunki</i>: "Only Got Rs 1000 Raise While Others..."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who shot to fame as the conniving antagonist Payal Parikh in the show, has revealed that she "never got a raise" more than once while working on the popular soap opera.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said the one time she did ask for a raise, she was only paid only Rs 1,000 while her co-stars received Rs 2,000. And that was something that hit her ego, she said.

"I was the most underpaid actor. I never got a raise. Only once I asked for a raise, and while everyone got a raise of Rs 2,000, I got only Rs 1,000. That hit my ego, so I didn't ask for it ever again and hence didn't get a raise for a straight 7 years," Jaya Bhattacharya said on the podcast.

When Siddharth Kannan asked the actor whether other her fellow stars got a raise in the seven years she starred on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she said, "Ohhh yes... Woh log toh kahan se kahan pahunch gaye (Those people reached great heights in their career)."

It was reported earlier that Smriti Irani used to earn Rs 1,800 per episode when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered back in 2000. The actor, who is set to reprise her role of Tulsi Virani in the reboot of the show, is taking home Rs 14 lakh per episode as fee for new reboot series.

As for Jaya Bhattacharya, it could not be immediately confirmed whether she is also returning for the reboot.

The new edition of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29, 2025 (Tuesday) on Star Plus and JioHotstar at 10.30 pm.

