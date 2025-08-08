Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Scripts History As It Clocks 1.6 Billion Views In Launch Week

Smriti Irani had won hearts as Tulsi Virani back in 2000, when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for the first time. After 25 years, as Ekta Kapoor's most popular daily soap returned with a reboot version, fans were ecstatic.

What's Happening

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 completes one week, it has scripted history once again. The show recorded over 1.659 billion minutes of watch time across television and streaming platforms.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has received 31.1 million TV viewers in just four days. 15.4 million viewers out of this had tuned in for the premiere episode alone, according to a press release.

According to the channel, the reboot season also witnessed 17,300 mentions across social media platforms.

The latest count makes Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 the highest-rated fiction launch across general entertainment channels (GECs) in recent times and the biggest-ever GEC fiction debut across both television and digital in India, the release added.

Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar, issued a statement, "The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms."

He added, "The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India's most iconic shows, while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today's audiences."

Background

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani returns as the iconic Tulsi Virani in this revival of the early 2000s prime-time hit. A mix of familiar faces and new cast members adds a refreshing touch to it.

The reboot has brought back popular characters such as Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani, and Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay, along with a younger cast.

In A Nutshell

