Smriti Irani Sends Love To Sakshi Tanwar Ahead Of <i>Kyunki-Kahaani</i> Reunion: "Tulsi-Parvati Were Not Chasing History"

Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar, popular for their characters in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, respectively, have shot for a special episode of the ongoing reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani took to social media to share a special post for Sakshi Tanwar, along with a selfie taken on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Smriti Irani wrote, "Grace, grit and gorgeousness - there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi, but what I can't describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn't know the ruckus Tulsi and Parvati created, for we were not chasing history; we happened to make it while chasing excellence."

"To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being - is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words... so what do you say to her, for this is one person who can make even silences speak. You are loved, Sakshi, and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart," concluded Smriti Irani.

Background

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir. Back in the 2000s, Mihir and Tulsi were considered among television's most iconic on-screen couples.

According to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 recorded a TRP of 2.3 in its opening week, overtaking Anupamaa, which had long dominated the Hindi GEC fiction category.

The original season, which aired from June 2000 to November 2008, ran for eight years, making it one of the longest-running shows of its time. Fans will recall how Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir was brought back to life after his exit due to high demand from viewers.

Season 2 has reunited much of the original cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave and Komolika Guha Thakurta. The show has also introduced a new generation of actors, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

About Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii premiered on October 16, 2000, and aired for eight years. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the serial starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar.

The plot revolved around the worlds of Parvati and Om Agarwal, residing in a Marwadi family where Parvati is the picture of a perfect daughter-in-law, whereas Om is the ideal son. The story then unfolds, telling the tale of Vishwanath Agarwal and his children.

In A Nutshell

