<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Promo: Bill Gates Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi With <i>Jai Shri Krishna</i>

Following reports that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates would appear in an episode of the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a new promo has now confirmed his cameo.

What's Happening

The clip shows Bill Gates greeting actress Smriti Irani's character, Tulsi, with a "Jai Shri Krishna."

The promo, shared by the makers on Instagram, features Smriti Irani as Tulsi on a video call with Bill Gates.

She greets him with "Jai Shri Krishna," to which Bill Gates responded, "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna."

Smriti is then heard saying, "Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you.)"

Gates replied, "Thank you Tulsi ji."

The video was captioned: "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai - sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker - Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath - maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."

Background

This marks Bill Gates' second-ever television appearance, following his cameo on The Big Bang Theory.

Earlier this week, a short teaser had shown Tulsi excitedly engaging in a video call with an unknown guest, which has now been revealed to be Gates.

Recently, the show also featured a crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, reuniting television's beloved characters Tulsi, Om, and Parvati.

The current storyline focuses on Tulsi as she navigates the challenges of raising her daughter, Pari, who represents a new generation with values and beliefs that often clash with Tulsi's traditional morals and ethics.