<i>Kyunki-Kahaani</i> Reunion BTS Photos Break The Internet, Fans Cheer For Tulsi-Parvati

Just like the loyal fanbase that Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi enjoyed in the 2000s, there was also Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, led by Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, which had a massive following. The duo have shot a special episode to be featured in the ongoing reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and will play an integral role in bringing Mihir and Tulsi together.

BTS Picture Goes Viral

BTS pictures from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, featuring Kiran Karmarkar and Sakshi Tanwar with Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and the rest of the cast, have gone viral online.

Social media is abuzz with the reunion of "two of Indian television's most iconic bahus."

Have a look here:

The promo of Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi coming together for a special episode in the latter's reboot series has sparked a wave of excitement online.

Background

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir. Back in the 2000s, Mihir and Tulsi were considered among television's most iconic on-screen couples.

According to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 recorded a TRP of 2.3 in its opening week, overtaking Anupamaa, which had long dominated the Hindi GEC fiction category.

The original season, which aired from June 2000 to November 2008, ran for eight years, making it one of the longest-running shows of its time. Fans will recall how Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir was brought back to life after his exit due to high demand from viewers.

Season 2 has reunited much of the original cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, and Komolika Guha Thakurta. The show has also introduced a new generation of actors, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.

In A Nutshell

Television's other favourite bahu from the 2000s, Parvati, played by Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, is all set to appear in a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 alongside Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani. BTS pictures from the sets have taken the internet by storm.

ALSO READ | Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani And Amar Upadhyay Recreate Viral Tulsi-Mihir Colour Scene After 25 Years. Internet Is In Full Meltdown