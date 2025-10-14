Kangana Ranaut Says Her Struggle Was Harder Than Shah Rukh Khan's: "He Is From Delhi, I Am From A Village"

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her journey in Bollywood, claiming that her path to success was more challenging than that of Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at a PHDCCI event in Delhi, she drew a comparison between their backgrounds and professional struggles, highlighting the hurdles she overcame as someone from a small village.

While addressing the audience, Kangana reflected on her roots and rise in the film industry, stating, "Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream. You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of - Bhamla. Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it's because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too."

Kangana, who left her hometown of Bhamla in Himachal Pradesh at the age of 15, made her Bollywood debut with Gangster at 19. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the industry's most acclaimed actors, earning four National Film Awards for her performances.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan hails from Delhi, where his father worked at the National School of Drama canteen. He began his acting career on television before moving to Mumbai in 1991, eventually becoming one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Kangana's latest work includes her directorial debut Emergency, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which explores India's 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, faced criticism from certain quarters for alleged misrepresentation of religion prior to its release.

Looking ahead, Kangana is set to star in a Tamil psychological thriller alongside R Madhavan, directed by AL Vijay. She also has Bharat Bhagya Vidhata lined up for release. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is slated for release at the end of next year.

