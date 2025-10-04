Kangana Ranaut Believes PM Modi Would Be The Perfect "Showstopper", Says He Has "Great Style"

Who from the world of politics could ace the ramp if ever given a chance? For actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the answer is clear: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to ANI at a fashion event in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut smiled as she named PM Modi as her pick. "Our Prime Minister. He definitely can. He's got great style," she said.

The actor went on to explain that it's not just about his wardrobe but his overall persona.

She said, "And he's very aware. Not just politically, but socially. And he cares a great deal about Indian industries and Indian people. Making India his baby. So, I think he would be a great showstopper."

Kangana herself was a showstopper on Friday night for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, "Saltanat". Dressed in an ivory saree with heavy embroidery, paired with emerald-and-gold jewellery and a flower-adorned bun, she looked every bit regal.

The actor has been no stranger to the runway. Over the years, she has walked for several top designers. In 2022 alone, she was a showstopper for Khadi India at Lakmé Fashion Week in a white Jamdani saree and later for designer Varun Chakkilam in a stunning embroidered lehenga.

About Her Work

On the work front, the actress is set to make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, reported Variety. She will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Tulsa King star Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a film she directed, in which she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.