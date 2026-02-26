Ektaa Kapoor's 'Shocking' Routine: Late Mornings, Afternoon Workouts And Office Till 4 AM

Ektaa Kapoor, one of India's most influential producers, lives a life that is far from ordinary. Known for reshaping Indian television and leading major film and digital ventures, she follows a routine that often surprises people. In an interview with Usha Kakde Productions on YouTube, she shared the details of her daily schedule.

What Ektaa Kapoor Said

Ektaa admits that she wakes up quite late, and she believes most people would be shocked to hear about her routine. She usually starts her day properly at 11 am, after which she spends around three hours taking phone calls, working on her mobile, and writing content. She describes this as her "creativity time."

Ektaa said, "I wake up late. Mera routine agar koi sunega toh shock me aajayega. (Anyone would be shocked to know my routine). I wake up properly at 11 am. Then I have three hours of phone calls with mobile and content writing. That is my creativity time. Then I leave home at 1.30-2 pm."

Although she briefly wakes up in the morning to see her son off to school, she goes back to sleep soon afterwards and does not count those minutes as part of her day.

She said, "Though I see off my son in the morning when he goes to school...so that's when I wake up for 10 odd minutes and sleep again. That I don't count."

Later in the afternoon, she personally picks up her son from school, drops him home to her mother, and then heads for a workout session.

Ektaa said, "I pick up my son from school and drop him off at home with my mother. After that, I work out."

After her workout, Ektaa reaches her office by 4 pm. Her workdays are long and demanding - she continues working until 4 a.m., spending roughly 12 hours each day at the office.

"Then I reach the office at 4 pm. Then I wind up at 4 am. 12 ghante, we are in the office. (We are in the office for 12 hours)," she added.



