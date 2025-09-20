"I Don't Have FOMO, Congress Has ROMO": Smriti Irani At NDTV Yuva

BJP leader Smriti Irani used the stage at NDTV Yuva's Mumbai edition on Saturday to deliver remarks on politics, democracy, and her party's rivals, while also reflecting on her own political and acting journey.

Speaking before a youth-dominated audience, Ms Irani described her entry into public life as driven by a simple motivation. "People like me have come to politics, but our desire is to work for the country," she told NDTV.

In 2019, Ms Irani achieved a major victory by unseating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a margin of over 55,000 votes. However, in the 2024 general elections, she lost the same seat to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma, who won by a margin of more than 1.6 lakh votes in his electoral debut.

When asked if she missed her Parliamentary life, Ms Irani said she does not experience "FOMO" (Fear of missing out). Instead, she argued that it was the Congress party that suffered from "ROMO, relief of missing out".

"I feel that if the Opposition thinks that youngsters don't believe in the democratic process, then they don't have faith in the youth. And this political connection shows that they have faith in the system," she said.

On the Opposition's frequent use of the phrase "vote chori" (vote theft), Ms Irani said, "When I hear the word 'vote chori', I think it is an insult to the Indian democracy because it is an attack mounted by the Opposition when it has failed to win the trust of voters.

NDTV Yuva today returned with its Mumbai edition. This year's event featured a range of political leaders, cultural figures, and entrepreneurs. Alongside Smriti Irani, speakers include Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan.

From the entertainment world, actors Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty, and Vaani Kapoor, as well as singers Armaan Malik and Jubin Nautiyal, are among the participants. Sports figures, including boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran, and Pooja Rani, along with film director Mohit Suri and Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, also addressed sessions.