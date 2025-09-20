Advertisement
NDTV Yuva Live Updates: NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Mumbai edition today, bringing together powerful voices, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring stories that reflect the spirit and ambition of young India.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today. 

The Mumbai edition will feature several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact. 

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan will address the event, alongside actresses Manushi Chillar, Diana Penty, and Vaani Kapoor, as well as singers Armaan Malik and Jubin Nautiyal. 

Boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani, Bollywood director Mohit Suri and Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli are also among the key speakers.

Here Are The NDTV Yuva Live Updates:

Sep 20, 2025 07:42 (IST)
Actress Diany Penty To Break Stereotypes At NDTV Yuva

From a model to an actor, from starring as the pretty face to an entrepreneur, NDTV Yuva will also break stereotypes associated with female actors with Diana Penty.


Sep 20, 2025 07:41 (IST)
'Be The CEO Of Your Life' With Rasik Chopra

NDTV Yuva will also focus on the relentless “hustle culture” and will explore healthier, more meaningful definitions of success for Gen Z. Key speaker for this session would be Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra.

Sep 20, 2025 07:39 (IST)
NDTV Yuva Brings Conversation On Mental Health

Speakers Dr Zirak Marker, Psychiatrist, Simone Khambatta, Actor,  and Fatima Agarkar, Founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence, will have a candid conversation on mental health, resilience and navigating the ups and downs of modern life. 

Sep 20, 2025 07:37 (IST)
Swipe, Like, Lead: Connecting With Gen Z With Milind Deora

NDTV Yuva will feature a conversation on making governance more relatable and responsive to the next generation with Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora 

