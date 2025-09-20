NDTV Yuva Live Updates: NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Mumbai edition today, bringing together powerful voices, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring stories that reflect the spirit and ambition of young India.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

The Mumbai edition will feature several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan will address the event, alongside actresses Manushi Chillar, Diana Penty, and Vaani Kapoor, as well as singers Armaan Malik and Jubin Nautiyal.

Boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani, Bollywood director Mohit Suri and Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli are also among the key speakers.

Here Are The NDTV Yuva Live Updates: