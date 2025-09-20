NDTV Yuva Live Updates: NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Mumbai edition today, bringing together powerful voices, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring stories that reflect the spirit and ambition of young India.
At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.
The Mumbai edition will feature several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan will address the event, alongside actresses Manushi Chillar, Diana Penty, and Vaani Kapoor, as well as singers Armaan Malik and Jubin Nautiyal.
Boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani, Bollywood director Mohit Suri and Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli are also among the key speakers.
Here Are The NDTV Yuva Live Updates:
Actress Diany Penty To Break Stereotypes At NDTV Yuva
From a model to an actor, from starring as the pretty face to an entrepreneur, NDTV Yuva will also break stereotypes associated with female actors with Diana Penty.
#NDTVYuva – Mumbai Chapter | From runway to reel to the boardroom — Diana Penty is breaking moulds and redefining what it means to be a modern icon.— NDTV (@ndtv) September 16, 2025
1:00 PM | Fireside Chat⁰
September 20⁰
Only on NDTV Network⁰
More on https://t.co/m063fE982e@DianaPenty pic.twitter.com/fWbNnwNxLe
'Be The CEO Of Your Life' With Rasik Chopra
NDTV Yuva will also focus on the relentless “hustle culture” and will explore healthier, more meaningful definitions of success for Gen Z. Key speaker for this session would be Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra.
#NDTVYuva – Mumbai Chapter | Unstoppable: How to Take Back Control of Your Life— NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2025
Featuring: Rasik Chopra, Motivational Speaker
12:30 PM | Fireside Chat
September 20
Only on the NDTV Network
More on https://t.co/m063fE982e pic.twitter.com/W8mI3bLIGn
NDTV Yuva Brings Conversation On Mental Health
Speakers Dr Zirak Marker, Psychiatrist, Simone Khambatta, Actor, and Fatima Agarkar, Founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence, will have a candid conversation on mental health, resilience and navigating the ups and downs of modern life.
#NDTVYuva – Mumbai Chapter | Salaam Zindagi— NDTV (@ndtv) September 19, 2025
Join our panel of experts for a heartfelt session on mental health, resilience, and navigating modern life with courage.
12:00 PM
September 20
Only on the NDTV Network
More details: https://t.co/m063fE8AcG pic.twitter.com/dRVSznNvWa