Rhea At NDTV Yuva: "Did Not Believe Headlines Saying CBI Gave Me Clean Chit In Sushant's Death Case"

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave session titled "Unbroken: Writing the Next Chapter", actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke candidly about the emotional aftermath of being given a clean chit in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

When asked how she felt upon receiving the CBI's clearance, Rhea admitted it was a "weird experience." She explained, "When I got a clean chit, I wasn't happy. At the core of it, I knew someone very close to me was gone, and nothing could change that. But I was relieved for my parents. They live in society and constantly face people. For them, things had become very difficult. I thought maybe now they could move around a little more freely."

Rhea recalled her initial disbelief when the news broke. "The day it happened, my mom said the news channels were reporting that the CBI gave me a clean chit. I didn't believe it. I thought, 'It can't be true, media doesn't report facts anyway.' I waited until my lawyer confirmed it to me," she said.

The day her family got the confirmation was deeply emotional. "Everyone in my house cried that day. I hugged my brother and broke down. When I looked at my parents, I realised we had all changed forever. We were no longer the same carefree family. That moment had altered us permanently," she shared.

While the clean chit was a form of relief, Rhea explained that it could never bring her complete happiness. "People said he did not go because of you. I always knew I hadn't done anything. But even when the clean chit came, I couldn't feel happy. I was only happy for my parents," she added.

Background

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of procuring drugs for him and was held in judicial custody for about 28 days before being granted bail on October 7, 2020.

Over the next several years, multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation scrutinised her involvement. Ultimately, on March 22, 2025, the CBI filed a closure report clearing Rhea of all charges, confirming Sushant's death as a suicide and ruling out any foul play.