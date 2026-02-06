Prakash Raj Hits Out At Kangana Ranaut After She Called AR Rahman 'Anti-National': 'Barking Has Started'

Actor Prakash Raj spoke about freedom of expression and the consequences of dissent during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he participated in a discussion titled 'Criminalising Dissent! Who Gets Locked Up for Speaking Out?'.

What's Happening

During his address, he referred to the recent controversy involving music composer AR Rahman as an example of how public discourse unfolds around prominent figures.

Speaking at the event, Prakash said, "What is happening with AR Rahman? What is the public discourse? Maa Tujhe Salaam. Jai Ho. Two Oscars. You rejoiced. He just said...he is not begging for work for your kind information, he's beyond that. He said, this is the truth."

At the festival, Prakash also addressed Kangana's response to Rahman, particularly in the context of her film Emergency, which he described as a "propaganda" film.

"Look at the euphoria that has started. Look at the barking that has started. A lady director and actress suddenly just because he did not work for her calls him an anti-national. Kangana Ranaut is calling her film Emergency, a propaganda film, as a classic. And that he denied to work. Look at what is happening around you," he said.

Background

AR Rahman had earlier drawn criticism after describing the film Chhaava as "divisive" in an interview with BBC Asian Network and suggesting that communal reasons may be affecting opportunities in the Hindi film industry. His comments led to reactions from several quarters, including actor-politician Kangana Ranaut.

Following Rahman's remarks about Chhaava, Kangana had posted a response on Instagram. She wrote, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you."

She further claimed that Rahman declined to compose music for her directorial venture Emergency, based on the life of Indira Gandhi. "I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency."

After the controversy gained traction, Rahman issued a video statement reaffirming his affection for India and his commitment to music. He clarified that his comments were not intended to hurt anyone.