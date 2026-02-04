Vir Das Recalls Kangana Ranaut And Him "Beating The Sh*t Out Of Each Other" In <i>Revolver Rani</i>: "A Once-In-A-Generation Actress"

Vir Das gained momentum in the film industry with films like Love Aaj Kal, Badmaash Company, and Delhi Belly. The actor had also worked with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani. In a recent conversation, Vir Das called her a "once-in-a-generation actress."

In a conversation with Mashable Middle East, Vir Das said, "We both spend the movie beating the sh*t out of each other. It's a very dark, twisted black comedy. She's a once-in-a-generation actress, so I had a good time working with her."

About Revolver Rani

Kangana Ranaut essayed the titular role, while Vir Das was seen as an upcoming Bollywood star, Rohan Mehra, who falls in love with her. The story then propels forward when the opposition abducts Rohan to kill him, but Kangana comes to his rescue in a never-before-seen avatar.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film also stars Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Zeishan Quadri in key roles.

About Vir Das's Last Project

The recently released Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos stars Vir Das in the titular role of an aspiring 'British' spy sent to India for a confidential assignment. This funky spy comedy also marks his directorial debut alongside Kavi Shastri. Vir Das has co-written the movie, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with Amogh Ranadive.

He is currently working on a horror movie next.

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos also stars Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Imran Khan, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade, with Aamir Khan in an extended cameo.

About Kangana Ranaut

The actress was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, where she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also featured Vishakha Nair, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, and Darshan Pandya in key roles. It failed at the box office. She will next be seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

