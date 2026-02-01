"<i>Kaam Ki Dosti Hai, Boss</i>": Kangana Ranaut, Team Thackeray Leader's Bonhomie

It is not a common sight, given the fraught nature of the relationship between the two parties. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Team Thackeray leader Priyanka Chaturvedi were spotted conversing, joking, and laughing in the Parliament building on Budget Day.

The camaraderie caught everyone by surprise, with cameramen rushing in to capture the moment, which the leaders brushed off as normal.

"Kaam ki dosti hai, boss (It's a work friendship, boss)," MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, said.

Kangana Ranaut echoed the sentiment.

"There's a really good atmosphere in the Parliament building. It's not like we're pulling each other's hair out there," Ranaut said, eliciting laughter from those gathered around them.

Watch | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi share a light hearted moment outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/mfubi302mF — NDTV (@ndtv) February 1, 2026

The BJP MP and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena have a history of sniping at each other.

Last month, following the BJP's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Ranaut took a swipe at Thackeray. The rivalry dates back to 2020, when Ranaut's office was demolished by the BMC while the undivided Shiv Sena was in power.

"And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them. I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan," she told NDTV in an interview in January.



