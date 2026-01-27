Kangana Ranaut Supports 'Real Queen' Victoria Beckham Amid "<i>Saas-Bahu</i> Drama" With Son Brooklyn's Wife

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have made headlines over their ongoing tiff. Brooklyn has publicly accused his mother of dancing "inappropriately" at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Weighing in on the tensions between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut commented on the situation and expressed her support for Victoria. Kangana referred to the fashion designer as a "real queen."

About Kangana Ranaut's Post

Kangana Ranaut shared a clip from the 2007 reality TV special Victoria Beckham: Coming to America on her Instagram Stories. The video shows Victoria Beckham treating her driving license photograph like a professional photoshoot. In the footage, staff at the DMV can be heard reminding her that they are unable to "retouch" her photo.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "@victoriabeckham getting her driving license (laughter emojis) Look no saas-bahu drama gonna make me hate VB. She is so camp, come on the person who can think getting a picture for driving license is a photoshoot is a real Queen (laughter emoji). #teamVB."





What Happened Earlier?

Brooklyn Beckham shared a statement on Instagram outlining his issues with his parents, claiming that his mother "hijacked" the first dance he had planned with Nicola.

According to Brooklyn, singer Marc Anthony called him onto the stage in front of around 500 guests, where his mother was waiting to dance instead. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he wrote, adding that he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

Brooklyn's statement has increased public scrutiny of the family, sparking a wave of memes and jokes online. Social media users have posted edited clips and humorous reactions imagining what Victoria's dance might have looked like, with many comments pointing to the apparent tensions within the Beckham household.

There has been no unified response from the family so far. However, speaking separately at the World Economic Forum in Davos about the misuse of social media, David Beckham made a general remark: "Children make mistakes."

"They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes - that is how they learn. That's what I try to teach my kids. But sometimes you also have to let them make those mistakes," added David.



