Kangana Ranaut Roots For <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Sara Arjun: "Remarkable Young Woman, Do Well Kid"

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to praise Sara Arjun. The Dhurandhar star recently visited the Isha Foundation to celebrate Maha Shivratri, where she shared a heartfelt message with her fans.

In a video from the event, Sara said, "Namaskaram and a very happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. I had a very good time. I can't really explain how grateful and blessed I feel to be here. We have witnessed so many brilliant performances so far. I can't wait for all the dancing to start."

Moved by her sincerity, Kangana reshared the video on her Instagram Story and praised the young actor in her own words, "Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid I am rooting for you. #saraarjun #dhurandhar #ishayogacenter."

Around the same time, a widely circulated clip showed Sara and Srinidhi Shetty dancing enthusiastically during the celebrations.

#WATCH | Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun attended the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/Vw6QE75Drt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Sara Arjun's Journey From Child Artist To Dhurandhar Star

Sara Arjun rose to fame with her role in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. In the film, she shared screen space with stars like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Sara Arjun made her debut with the 2011 Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal, where she played Nila Krishna opposite Vikram at age six.

She later made her Bollywood entry with Ek Thi Daayan in 2013, but her first lead adult role came in the 2025 Hindi spy thriller Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh.

With the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge set for release on March 19, Sara is expected to reprise her role alongside the original cast.

