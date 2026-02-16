'Fact, Fiction, WhatsApp Forwards Mix': Karti Chidambaram's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Reply

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has responded to the uproar over blockbuster Dhurandhar's currency deal scene, which many on social media have linked to him and his father, former Union Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram. The Congress MP has called it a mix of "fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards" and said if something like this really happened, the government must have a record.

Karti Chidambaram, who appeared on ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, was asked if he had seen the Aditya Dhar directorial. "No, I haven't, but I have been told that I have a cameo there... I have also been told it's a three-hour-long movie. So maybe in my multiple flights, I'll watch it," he said.

The Sivaganga MP then joked that if the movie's producer called him, he would have given suggestions regarding the actors. Asked who he would want to play his role, the Congress leader replied, "Pierce Brosnan, maybe." About his father's role, his response was, "Sean Connery, yeah? Maybe Michael Caine or somebody like that."

In Dhurandhar, intelligence hawk Ajay Sanyal (played by R Madhavan) says that after a currency deal in London, an Indian minister and his son flew to Dubai, where they handed over currency printing templates to a middleman from Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Many on social media have claimed that what the movie showed actually happened, and this 'deal' facilitated the counterfeiting of Indian currency. These posts claimed that this 'deal' happened during P Chidambaram's term as a central minister. These allegations are, however, unverified.

Karti Chidambaram trashed the allegations and called them a mix of "fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards". "Actually, let's get into that. If you really think it happened, shouldn't the government of India have some records?" he asked.

The Congress leader called it a "conspiracy theory". "Thanks to WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, people can't sift through fact and fiction, and everything merges. Now with AI, it's only going to get worse," Karti Chidambaram said.