Sunny Deol Reveals If He Got Paid For His Film Titles <i>Ghayal</i>, <i>Ghatak</i> Being Used In Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dialogue

There were many viral moments in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh. One of them was the dialogue, "Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon."

Interestingly, Ghayal (1990) and Ghatak (1996) are two of Sunny Deol's blockbuster films, and he recently broke his silence on whether he received royalty for their use.

What's Happening

In a conversation with ANI, Sunny Deol responded to questions regarding royalty or payment for the use of his film titles.

The actor said, "Nahi, humare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai. So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet. (No, our director is a great fan. He has watched my films, including Ghayal and Ghatak. So I think he used the dialogue just out of respect. I mean, they've used the titles, which is very sweet.)"

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar's First Three-Week Performances

Sunny Deol has been on a winning streak for the last three years. With the blockbuster Gadar 2: The Katha in 2023 and now Border 2, fans have crowned him with the title Sunny Deol 2.0.

While Border 2 opened with a bang at the box office, Dhurandhar is one such film that has continued ruling the collections even over two months after its release. Sunny Deol's film minted Rs 30 crore on its opening day, which is Rs 2 crore more than the Ranveer Singh-starrer, as per Sacnilk.

Although Aditya Dhar's directorial picked up momentum within a few days, collecting Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, Border 2 collected Rs 224.25 crore in 7 days. However, the war film gradually slowed down in the second week, making Rs 70.15 crore, while Dhurandhar smashed records and gave tough competition to other releases. In Week 2, the spy thriller collected Rs 253.25 crore.

Finally, in the third week, while Border 2 amassed Rs 23.25 crore, Dhurandhar was roaring. It had collected Rs 172 crore despite a dip of over 32 per cent in collections. The makers are now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 in March this year.

Produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Mona Singh in key roles.

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

The first installment featured an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, introducing audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga.

The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who has now firmly embedded himself within Pakistan's underworld.

Unlike the first film, which was released solely in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will hit cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

