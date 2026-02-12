"It's All Bulls**t": <i>Border 2</i> Star Sunny Deol Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling

After the box office success of Border 2, the cast, producers and director came together in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the film's strong theatrical run. Led by Sunny Deol, the war drama has struck a deep emotional chord with audiences across the country.

Speaking about the film's box office performance, Sunny said, "Numbers obviously grow when more people watch the film and like it. That is the only reason the numbers increase, and it gives us confidence that what we made has been appreciated by the audience."

Sunny also praised co-star Varun Dhawan, saying, "He is a very hard-working boy. When I reached the shoot, I saw how he was doing action, falling, getting hurt and pushing himself. When we were young, we used to do the same. He is still young," he laughed. "It was great working with him, and our rapport was very good. I just wish him all the best."

Addressing social media trolling, Sunny offered candid advice, "What people say these days on social media... I don't know what they want to bring out from inside themselves. I would say to everyone, look at it but don't take it seriously. It's all bullsh*t. You know who you are and what you are. The audience watches your film. Others will keep saying many things, and some people simply don't like saying good things about anyone."

Notably, Varun had faced heavy trolling after the trailer and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge released, with many calling him miscast. However, once Border 2 reached theatres, his performance received widespread appreciation, winning over audiences and silencing critics.

Furthermore, he revealed that after the release, he travelled by road from Manali and was overwhelmed by the love he received.

"Wherever I stopped, people showered me with immense love. I met many army personnel, soldiers and people from different forces. Some had seen the film once, some twice, some even three times. Everyone simply said they loved it and that the film moved them to tears. Nowhere did they feel it was even a second lesser than Border."

Sunny admitted that returning to such an iconic story came with fear.

"There is always fear when you think about making a sequel to a film like Border. When we made the first Border, we did not know what would happen. But after it became what it did, the thought of making a second part was very scary, especially for me. I have always believed that the story is the real hero of a film. When the story was narrated to me, I felt we were on the right track. Fear always remains inside us, and even when we watch our own film, we keep looking for flaws. But when the audience gives love, it feels wonderful."

Recalling an emotional encounter, he shared, "I met an officer who told me his father watched Border and that inspired him to join the forces. His young son came carrying a small flag for me. Moments like these make me feel that as actors, we are serving the nation in our own way by inspiring pride and love for the country. But the real heroes are our armed forces."

Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

