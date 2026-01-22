Cruz Beckham Likes Meme Mocking Mom Victoria's Dance After Brooklyn's Explosive Statement

Social media has been flooded with memes mocking Victoria Beckham after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, publicly accused her of behaving "inappropriately" during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. Now, Cruz Beckham drew fresh attention by liking an Instagram meme that poked fun at his mother's dance moves.

About The Meme

The meme, shared by a celebrity gossip page, used a throwback clip of Victoria performing I'm Not Such an Innocent Girl in a leather outfit. The post, shared by celebrity gossip page Culture Enquirer, was captioned, "The wedding dance in question," referring to Brooklyn's recent allegations. Cruz's 'like' quickly caught the attention of social media users and added fuel to the ongoing discussion.



This comes shortly after Brooklyn released an Instagram statement detailing his grievances with his parents. In his post, he claimed his mother had "hijacked" the first dance he had planned with Nicola.

According to him, singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage in front of around 500 guests, where his mother was waiting to dance instead. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he wrote, adding that he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

Brooklyn's statement has intensified public scrutiny of the family, sparking countless memes and online jokes. Social media users have shared edited videos and humorous posts imagining what Victoria's dance might have looked like. Several comments have pointed to the apparent tension within the Beckham family.

The Beckham family has not issued a unified response; however, David Beckham, speaking separately at the World Economic Forum in Davos about the misuse of social media, commented generally that "children make mistakes."

"They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes - that is how they learn. That's what I try to teach my kids. But sometimes you also have to let them make those mistakes," added David.



