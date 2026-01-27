Victoria Beckham Receives French Honour In Paris, Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Missing From Family Pic Amid Feud

Amid the ongoing family feud, the Beckhams - including David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - were spotted in Paris, France, on Monday. They were in the fashion capital to witness Victoria Beckham being honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.

The entire family, except Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, joined Victoria to celebrate her contributions to the arts and literature.

Victoria Beckham Receives French Honour

Taking to Instagram, Victoria Beckham wrote, "I'm so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art."

"So to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege - one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," the fashion designer added.

She also thanked her business partner and "original investor", David Beckham, for supporting her in her journey. "I couldn't be more grateful. You are my everything," she concluded.

Commenting on the post, Harper Beckham wrote, "My biggest role model."

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Missing From Family Pictures

Victoria Beckham shared a few images from the night she was honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in Paris. In one of the pictures, she posed with her loved ones - David, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Jackie Apostel, and Kim Turnbull.

It was evident that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were not only missing from the family pictures but had skipped the celebration altogether. This is not surprising because on January 19, Brooklyn poured his heart out on social media and made a few serious allegations against his parents.

He accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I am not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote.

What Victoria And David Beckham Wore To The Honouring Ceremony In Paris

The fashion designer stunned in an all-black ensemble, featuring full sleeves, a high neckline, an asymmetric hem, and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with an embellished watch, peep-toe footwear, statement rings, and earrings.

She left her blow-dried, wavy locks open and opted for blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and smoky eyeshadow. On the other hand, David looked handsome in a tailored grey suit with padded shoulders, a double-breasted blazer, and a structured fit.

