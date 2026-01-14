Can An Alkaline Diet Help You Lose Weight Fast? What Doctors Say

In January 2013, Victoria Beckham sent the wellness world into a spin with just one line: "Love this healthy eating cook book!! X vb." Alongside the tweet, she shared a photo of the Honestly Healthy Alkaline Programme by Natasha Corrett and Vicki Edgson - and within hours, the book was flying off shelves.

Love this healthy eating cook book!! X vb pic.twitter.com/kpy67POw — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 11, 2013

That casual endorsement introduced millions of followers to the 80/20 alkaline eating approach and triggered a celebrity-fuelled boom around the alkaline diet. More than a decade later, the trend is quietly making a comeback online, with many people once again asking whether this "retro" approach to eating can really help them lose weight quickly.

While the alkaline diet still has its followers, doctors stress separating popular beliefs from medical facts.

What Is The Alkaline Diet?

The alkaline diet is based on the idea that some foods are "alkaline-forming" in the body while others are "acid-forming". Supporters believe that eating more alkaline foods can improve health and lead to quicker weight loss by shifting the body's internal pH to a more alkaline state.

Alkaline foods typically include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Acidic foods are said to include meat, dairy, eggs, grains, processed foods, sugar, caffeine, and alcohol. Victoria Beckham was among the celebrities who popularised this approach.

At the time, this diet was marketed as a way to not only slim down but also feel lighter, reduce bloating, and improve overall well-being. The idea of "balancing your pH" sounded scientific, which helped the trend gain momentum on social media.

Can Food Really Change Your Body's pH?

This is where the science begins to challenge the claims.

Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, told NDTV, "The alkaline diet is often promoted for quick weight loss. Medically, food cannot significantly change the body's pH, as this is tightly regulated by the kidneys and lungs. Any early weight loss seen with an alkaline diet usually occurs because it emphasises fruits, vegetables, and whole foods while eliminating processed foods, sugar, and refined carbohydrates. This naturally lowers calorie intake and reduces water retention. However, it is not a magic solution for fast or lasting weight loss. For sustainable results, doctors recommend a balanced diet, adequate protein, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits."

From a medical standpoint, the human body maintains a very narrow pH range in the blood. If it moved even slightly outside this range, it would become life-threatening.

While your urine pH can change depending on your diet, this does not mean that your whole body becomes more alkaline.

Why Do People Lose Weight On The Alkaline Diet?

Despite the flawed premise, many people do report initial weight loss on the alkaline diet.

Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant - Endocrinology at Aakash Healthcare, told NDTV, "The alkaline diet, which gained popularity years ago, is often marketed as a quick weight-loss solution. Medically, the body maintains its pH balance on its own, so food choices do not make the body 'alkaline' in the way claims suggest. Any initial weight loss usually comes from cutting processed foods and reducing calorie intake, not from pH changes. While the diet encourages fruits and vegetables, it can be restrictive and hard to sustain. For lasting weight loss, a balanced, hormone-friendly diet and lifestyle remain far more effective."

When people adopt the alkaline diet, they usually stop eating processed snacks, sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates, and high-salt foods. This leads to a rapid drop in calorie intake and a reduction in water retention, which can show up quickly on the weighing scale.

Is It Safe Or Sustainable In The Long Run?

Although the alkaline diet promotes plenty of fruits and vegetables, it can also be unnecessarily restrictive. Cutting out entire food groups such as dairy, whole grains, and some protein sources can make it difficult to meet daily nutritional requirements, particularly for protein, calcium, iron, and vitamin B12.

Doctors caution that any diet that relies on rigid rules is harder to follow over time. Once people return to their old eating habits, the weight often comes back. This cycle of quick loss and regain can be frustrating and demoralising.

For most people, a more balanced approach that includes all food groups in sensible portions, along with regular physical activity and good sleep, is far more effective than chasing short-term trends.

