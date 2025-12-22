Brooklyn Beckham "Blocked" David And Victoria Beckham On Instagram, Claims Cruz Beckham Amid Family Feud Rumours

The Beckham family feud has become a topic of discussion at dinner tables. What was supposed to be a private matter has turned into a public show with tabloids gossiping and random accounts on social media spilling tea that they didn't witness brewing in the first place.

A day ago, the Daily Mail reported that Victoria and David Beckham had unfollowed their estranged son, Brooklyn, an entrepreneur. The news also stated that the 26-year-old former photographer will be spending Christmas with the parents of his wife, Nicola Peltz, who are reportedly billionaires. This article has been updated and now talks about how Brooklyn has blocked his parents on social media.

Cruz Beckham has claimed that Brooklyn has blocked their parents, David and Victoria. Photo: Cruz Beckham/ Instagram

David And Victoria Beckham Didn't Unfollow Brooklyn

However, Cruz Beckham has cleared the air around this rumour. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a screenshot of the news published by the publication.

The caption read, "Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

So, not only did Brooklyn block his parents on social media, but he also blocked his sibling from seeing his recent Instagram posts. For those who don't know, if you block someone on the Gram, you can still see the comments and likes of the person who blocked you. The process of blocking removes both parties from the following and followers list.

Have David And Victoria Beckham Unfollowed Their Sons On Instagram?

If you check David and Victoria Beckham's official Instagram handles, you will notice that both of them are following their other two sons, Cruz and Romeo Beckham. However, they are not following Brooklyn, nor is he following them.

Nicola also does not follow her in-laws, nor do David and Victoria follow her.

The first rumours of the rift in the Beckham family emerged in 2022, when Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Palm Beach, Florida. It is believed that Nicola and Victoria argued about a dress that she designed for her daughter-in-law. Nicola initially agreed to wear it, but she backed out at the last moment.

Sources of People are claiming that the rumours about the rift are true, but the dress situation is "far from the truth". However, in August 2025, David and Victoria reportedly did not attend the vow renewal ceremony of Brooklyn and Nicola.

The cold war between family members took an interesting turn in June 2025, when DJ Kim Turnbull, who was romantically linked with Romeo Beckham since November 2024, publicly denied dating Brooklyn in the past.

