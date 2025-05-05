David Beckham Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style With Glamorous Victoria By His Side

Football legend David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, never miss a beat when it comes to setting couple fashion goals. The duo nails every look and always leaves us reaching for a pen and paper to take notes. On May 2, David turned 50- and the lovebirds celebrated it in style.

In the photos by David and Victoria on Instagram, the couple posed with their kids Romeo, Harper and Cruz. But what truly caught our eye were David and Victoria's outfits.

Looking absolutely classy, Victoria stunned in a satin blue gown. The glam number hugged her figure at the bust and torso and flared from the waist down. The elegant, floor-length silhouette gave off total princess vibes. The noodle straps and deep V-neckline added some edge to her look.

Victoria Beckham's makeup was all about soft glam. She wore a blush pink lip colour, complemented by minimal blush on her cheeks that brought a lovely flush to her face. Mascara-coated lashes and defined brows tied the whole look together.

As for accessories, Victoria kept it subtle- just a bracelet on each wrist and a ring on each hand. Why so minimal? Probably because she wanted her metallic dress to do all the talking. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, with a few soft strands framing her face just right.

As for the birthday boy- David Beckham looked sharp as ever in a black suit that screamed timeless class. He wore a powder blue shirt underneath, buttoned all the way up, and finished off with a classic butterfly-style bow tie. The beige suspenders were a cool twist elevated the look even more. Shiny black formal shoes rounded off David's look.

Together, David and Victoria looked super stylish and totally in sync for the big celebration.