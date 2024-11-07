Victoria Beckham And Her Daughter Harper's Sophisticated Pastel Ensembles Prove That Elegance Runs In The Genes

Whether it's their mannerisms or dressing sense, the gene pool dictates that daughters really are very much like their mothers; regardless if they like that truth or not. Now if Victoria Beckham was your mother, you'd expect nothing less than a closet full of couture and a stellar style sense to boot. Harper Beckham is that lucky little girl who holds the title as Victoria's one and only daughter. At the recent Harper's Bazaar's Women Of The Year awards, the celebrity mother and daughter duo put their sparkling bond and elegant fashion on display when Harper awarded Victoria with the Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

(Also Read: David Beckham's Colour Block Gym Look Didn't Meet Victoria Beckham's Style Standards)

In pictures from the night, Victoria was seen in an ivory-toned oversized pantsuit of a roomy blazer with a sash around her waist and flared trousers, both pieces reflecting a white sheen. With bracelets on her wrists and dainty earrings as all the jewellery she adorned, she tied her hair in a low ponytail and opted for a sunkissed makeup look to go with it.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Keeping in line with her mother's pastel line of dressing, Harper picked a powder blue full-length dress with narrow straps and keyhole cutout at the torso, paired with matching peep-toe heels. A modest and age-appropriate choice for the 13-year-old, the teen finished the outfit with her blonde locks worn poker straight with minimal makeup to complete it.

‘Like mother, like daughter' feels very much like the truth when Victoria and Harper unite.

(Also Read: David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Dined At This Beautiful Hotel In France In The Middle Of A Vineyard)