David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Dined At This Beautiful Hotel In France In The Middle Of A Vineyard

David and Victoria Beckham had a good time enjoying a meal under the French sun

Former British football player David Beckham was recently snapped enjoying a wholesome meal with a view alongside his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham. The couple were seen wining and dining in a picturesque setting in the midst of what looked like a vineyard. The former Manchester United player shared a picture of himself and his wife Victoria posing for a selfie. They sat at the table with glasses of wine and Victoria's wine-coloured Hermes Kelly handbag perched on top, to match the tones of the red wine we think. David's post was accompanied with a caption, "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca @victoriabeckham".

David and Victoria Beckham's recent outing led us to find out what makes Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca so special. If tranquillity and a view of the maquis is what you are interested in for your next dining experience, then Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca is the answer to your prayers. It is a four-star property located in Figari, France which leads to an easy 25-minute drive from the beaches of Corsica. The property offers both, boarding and food and beverage offerings with four bedrooms that have a unqiue setting.

Set amidst a timeless atmosphere, the property looks onto a fabulous view of the Domaine. What's more; each morning a homemade breakfast using locally-sourced products is served to the guests by the poolside. Not just that, the restaurant at the property is stocked up with local products that cater to guests for all meals, just like the one we see David and Victoria enjoying. The approximate budget to book a double room at the Domaine De Peretti Della is approximately 369 Euros, or approximately Rs XY during low tourist season.

