David Beckham's Colour Block Gym Look Didn't Meet Victoria Beckham's Style Standards

David Beckham's worked out bare chested gym OOTD didn't meet Victoria's style standards

David Beckham's look recently failed to meet wife Victoria Beckham's very high standards. The celebrity footballer, who is known to be a doting dad and devout husband, opted for an outfit that Victoria Beckham wasn't particularly fond of. What went down was that Victoria did not approve of David's orange workout vest which the sportsman wore for his recent workout. But instead of changing it, he simply took it off and lifted weights instead. This of course, was to our delight and we're sure, to Victoria's too.

David posted a picture of himself working out on a bench wearing colour blocked sky blue and orange gym gear. His very short powder blue dolphin workout shorts had pale orange piping on the back hemline. He had teamed it with his orange vest tucked into his elasticated waistline. For accessories, David wore a pair of grey Adidas socks and a neon orange pair of workout kicks that matched his orange vest to the T. It came along with the caption, "My wife said my Orange vest was too bright so I took it off judging my workout clothes @victoriabeckham you know u love it really sorry @mrbobbyrich not my best form this was the 6th set". Of course, by now we are all privy to what was Victoria's take on his athleisure avatar and what David's witty self did about it.

His fashionista wife commented on this post saying, "Matchy-matchy Chic!" along with a hilariously laughing emoji. Clearly Victoria was pulling David's leg on opting for a matching outfit for his day at the gym.

Trust David Beckham to be the cheeky husband when his designer wife Victoria didn't approve of it.

