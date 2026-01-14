Gut Doctor Reveals Top Foods And Drinks That Shrink Belly Fat

Losing belly fat can be a daunting task, but what if the secret to a slimmer waistline lies not in fad diets or gruelling workouts, but in the foods and drinks we consume?

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares the top foods and drinks that can help shrink belly fat. He offers a valuable guide for those looking to trim their tummies and boost their overall health.

“Fruit juice is bad for visceral fat. Whole fruit is good. Berries are excellent,” Dr Sethi says. He warns against consuming refined carbohydrates, as they can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and promote fat storage. Instead, he recommends opting for complex, fibre-rich grains like oats, with steel-cut oats being a particularly excellent choice for reducing visceral fat. The presence of fibre in these foods plays a crucial role in mitigating the negative effects of sugar and refined carbohydrates on visceral fat.

While talking about the best snack and drink choices for fat loss, Dr Sethi adds, “Sugary snacks are bad for visceral fat. Greek yoghurt is good, and Greek yoghurt with berries is excellent.” He points out that protein and probiotics can help improve gut health while keeping you full.

Dr Sethi cautions against the consumption of ultra-processed foods, particularly processed meats, which can have a detrimental effect on visceral fat. He suggests eating high-quality protein sources such as eggs and fatty fish like salmon and sardines.

He further talks about the impact of everyday beverages on belly fat. “Energy drinks are bad for visceral fat. Black tea is good, and green tea is excellent,” the doctor concludes. There are antioxidants and natural compounds present in tea that may support fat metabolism and aid in weight management.