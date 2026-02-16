Advertisement

Inside The Zaha Hadid-Designed Penthouse That David And Victoria Beckham Just Sold For 25 Million Dollars

David and Victoria Beckham have sold their Miami penthouse, which features five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, and floor-to-ceiling windows, for $25 million

The Beckhams bought their now-sold Miami penthouse for $19.8 million in 2020.
David Beckham, One Thousand Museum/ Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham were the proud owners of a penthouse in One Thousand Museum (also known as the Scorpion Tower), a high-rise residential condominium in Miami, Florida. The 62-storey residential complex is situated opposite Museum Park in Miami and includes new science and art museums in the city.

A penthouse in this tower comes with a spacious living room with a balcony overlooking Miami's stunning landscape, a kitchen equipped with modern amenities, and ultra-luxurious bedrooms. According to reports, David and Victoria Beckham purchased a penthouse in the Scorpion Tower in 2020 for $19.8 million (Rs 179 crore) through their London firm, Beckham Brand Limited.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, the couple has sold the stunning apartment for $24.6 million (Rs 223 crore). Interestingly, the couple had bought it through ONE Sotheby's International Realty development team.

The Beckhams Sold Their Zaha Hadid-Designed Penthouse In Miami For $25 Million

Zaha Hadid, an Iraqi and British architect and artist, undertook the design of One Thousand Museum before she died in 2016. She was a prize-winning architect, and once you see the layout of the homes in the residential tower, you understand the hype.

Perched on the 59th floor, David and Victoria Beckham owned a penthouse spanning more than 9,200 sq ft. Five bedrooms, glass walls with panoramic views, a beautiful kitchen, a swimming pool, and six-and-a-half bathrooms comprised the million-dollar apartment that the couple has recently sold.

Thanks to Zaha Hadid's design, the tower looks nothing short of a marvel. It has only 84 residences, making it one of Miami's most expensive addresses. 

What Do Millionaires Get By Purchasing A House In One Thousand Museum

One Thousand Museum in Miami features some of the costliest properties. It is among the sought-after addresses in the city, not just because it was designed by celebrated architect Zaha Hadid but because of what it has to offer.

Apart from high-end apartments, spanning thousands of square feet, the tower has the city's only private rooftop helipad. On the 60th floor is a sky lounge, not to mention the picturesque city view that it offers.

Residents get a high-security bank-grade vault. Considering they have millions to purchase a property, they certainly need security. People living in One Thousand Museum can access a sun-drenched aquatic centre with an indoor pool, a two-level amenity area, private elevator foyers in some units, and a wellness spa.

A home in One Thousand Museum comes with everything that dreams are made of.

