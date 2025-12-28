Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates Christmas With Nicola Peltzs Family Amid Rift With David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz spent Christmas with her family in the US amid a reported family feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The couple shared photos from their holiday festivities on Instagram.

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's Christmas Celebration

The images featured the couple dressed in matching red pyjamas as they posed in front of a massive Christmas tree. They were seen spending quality time with Nicola's parents, Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz. The side note read, “We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with so much love, peace and happiness."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham's actions suggest he's putting more than just physical distance between himself and his parents. After reports emerged that David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram, their youngest son, Cruz, took to social media to address the speculation and rumours surrounding the family's relationships.

Sharing a screenshot of a news headline featuring the accusation, Cruz wrote, "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I.”

Inside The Beckham Family's Christmas Celebration

David and Victoria Beckham seem to have moved on from the family drama and instead focused on spreading holiday cheer. The fashion designer shared a video of her and David singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's song Guilty. In the clip, the couple is seen swaying to the music together as Victoria sang the lyrics, “We got nothing to be sorry for."

The Beckham family feud reportedly began during Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. Tensions rose over a dress designed by Victoria Beckham that Nicola initially agreed to wear but later changed her mind about, opting for a Valentino Couture gown instead. While the dress incident is claimed to be more than just a simple disagreement, sources close to the family say it's "far from the truth" regarding the true nature of their rift.

The family dynamics further deteriorated over time. In August 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in a private ceremony in New York without David and Victoria Beckham in attendance.

