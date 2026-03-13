Inside Arjun-Saaniya's Fun-Filled Sangeet-Mehendi Ceremony, Courtesy: Sara Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on March 5. The celebrations were attended by several prominent figures from the worlds of cricket and cinema. Following the wedding, Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, shared photographs from the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on her Instagram account.

About Sara Tendulkar's Post

In one of the pics shared from the wedding festivities, Sara Tendulkar was seen warmly hugging her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok. Another pic showed Sachin Tendulkar delivering an emotional speech, which left his wife Anjali in tears.

Sara's own speech during the celebrations also stood out for its emotional note. In the video, she said Saaniya was the sister she had always wanted. She described her as "more like a sister" and said there was no need to formally welcome her into the family, as Saaniya had already been a part of their lives for several years.

Sara added that her family had always shared a close bond with Saaniya and had showered her with love and affection even before the wedding. Speaking about her brother, she said Arjun means everything to her and expressed hope that Saaniya would continue to care for him with love, adding that Arjun would do the same in return.

Sara looked elegant in a multi-hued lehenga with red as the base colour. She completed her look with a two-tiered necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka.

Saaniya chose a silver lehenga, which she paired with a studded tiered necklace, statement earrings, a maang tikka and stacked bangles. She also wore her engagement ring and showcased her brown bridal mehendi design. For her look, she opted for blow-dried hair worn open and soft-glam makeup with a matte finish. Her brown-toned lipstick and eyeshadow complemented the outfit.

Arjun Tendulkar kept his look understated, wearing an ivory bandhgala paired with gold-toned straight trousers

About Arjun and Saaniya's wedding

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding ceremony took place at the luxury hotel The St Regis Mumbai and followed a theme titled "SaaJ". The event was attended by several high-profile guests, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Cricketers MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni were also present, along with Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. Actor Farhan Akhtar was among the other attendees.



Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Shares Unseen Pics From Brother Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding With Saaniya Chandhok