Inside Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok's Grand Yet "Intimate" Wedding: Punjabi Carnival To Maharashtrian Rituals

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok have begun a new chapter as a married couple after a grand wedding celebration in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities started with a mehendi ceremony at Gallops, inside the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The main wedding took place on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai, attended by a large number of guests from the film, business, and sports communities.

The celebrations were hosted by Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, who organised a lavish, star-studded event for their son's big day. Bollywood actors, prominent industrial families, and well-known sportspersons were among those present.

About Arjun-Saaniya's Grand Wedding

Mumbai-based wedding planner Gehna Alimchandani, CEO of Eternity by Trinity (a wedding vertical of Trinity Entertainment and Strategic Consultants), whose company handled the event, told The Indian Express: "While it is an intimate celebration in spirit, the scale is significant. There are over a thousand guests across the festivities, with carefully managed seating and guest flow. Every aspect, from entry systems to dining, has been planned to handle volume without losing warmth."

Speaking about the mehendi, Alimchandani said it was designed as "a Punjabi Carnival Bazaar," describing it as "vibrant, playful, and interactive."

She added, "Guests are not just attending; they are experiencing the space through personalised gifting stalls, colourful decor, music, and movement. The wedding, on the other hand, is calm and rooted in Maharashtrian tradition. It features a 270-degree mandap and a traditional sit-down Pangat. The design language shifts from energetic to serene, but both are connected by a common thread of cultural storytelling and subtle elegance."

Alimchandani said she and her team stayed in regular touch with Arjun and Saaniya throughout the planning process. "Yes, we interacted with them regularly. They are extremely warm, grounded, and clear about what they want. What mattered most to them was that the wedding should feel personal and comfortable for their families and guests. They trusted us fully, which made the process very smooth," she said.

Alimchandani also noted that "the biggest challenge is ensuring that despite the high-profile nature, the family feels relaxed and protected." She added that while weddings in the past focused on scale and spectacle, today they are centred on storytelling and experience. "Couples care about how guests feel, not just how the décor looks. Personalisation has become the biggest trend," she said.

Each function required hours of uninterrupted setup work, often continuing through the night. Planning for the celebrations began months earlier, with the first online consultations taking place in the first week of October 2025. Wedding planner and Eternity by Trinity founder Vismay Chokshi said the "chemistry was immediate," describing how smoothly the collaboration began.

Choksi further told the Indian Express, "Within hours of our first introduction, we were requested for an in-person site visit. Two days later, following a meeting at the venue, the family requested our contract for signing. This rapid transition from introduction to 'partnership' allowed us to hit the ground running for this March 2026 wedding date."

He further said, "The brief was very clear: honour both cultures (Punjabi and Maharashtrian) and avoid anything excessive. We worked through mood boards, spatial layouts, and guest journey planning. Every element had to feel intentional, from decor to how guests move through the functions. It wasn't about creating wow moments, but meaningful ones."

, "It is restraint. It's not about grandeur for the sake of it. It's about culture, family, and experience. The mehendi is playful and immersive, while the wedding is emotional and rooted in ritual. It's a celebration of two families and two traditions," said Choksi, reflecting on what set the wedding apart.



