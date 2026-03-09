Arshad Warsi Reveals How He Quit Smoking In 1 Week After Struggling For 35 Years

Quitting smoking is one of the most challenging habits to break, especially after decades of dependence. Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his remarkable journey to give up cigarettes after 35 years in a week.

The actor revealed how he “rewired” his subconscious mind, using mental strategies and a shift in mindset to finally overcome the addiction.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arshad said, "Anybody with the right mind can say, how can you quit smoking with an app. I have been smoking for the past 35 years. I said I won't ever be able to do it but I was so desperate to give up smoking. I said let me try, I tried. I swear on god, I gave up smoking in 1 week with no side effects."

Crediting a mobile application that helped him rewire his subconscious mind, the actor added, "It kind of rewires your subconscious mind. That it is purely a reminder that ab maine chai pee hai, ab mujhe cigarette… on the 7th day it will tell you to have your last cigarette. And I had a whole packet of Marlboro. And I was 100% sure it wasn't going to work. Toh maine woh last cigarette piya, and I actually threw that packet. And I haven't touched it. Uske 2 din baad, we had a party in our house. Everybody was smoking, it didn't bother me at all.”

What Is The Subconscious Rewiring Approach

Subconscious rewiring is a process of changing deeply ingrained and limiting beliefs and behaviours by using repetition, visualisation, and emotional immersion to forge new neural pathways.

It targets the subconscious mind to replace negative patterns with positive ones, often employing tools like affirmations, meditation and somatic practices. You can also use techniques like tapping or focusing on physical sensations to release stored trauma and stress, rather than relying on affirmations alone.

The ultimate goal is to move from automatic reactions to intentional and positive responses in life.