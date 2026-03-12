Iran Air Tehran-New York Flight Ad From 1970s Goes Viral Amid US War

As the US-Israel-Iran war continues and global energy markets are affected due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, an advertisement about Iran Air's non‑stop flight between New York and Tehran has gone viral on social media.

Iran Air was among the most significant players in the global aviation industry. It was one of the fastest‑growing and safest airlines of its time. So much so that, in the mid-1970s, it introduced a flight covering the world's longest non‑stop route - from New York to Tehran.

The Boeing 747 jumbo jetliner was promoted across the US, not only for flying passengers non‑stop between New York and Tehran but also for offering a luxurious experience thousands of feet in the air. This made Iran Air the second Middle Eastern airline to offer non‑stop air travel to New York.

Iran Air Ad For A Non-Stop New York-Tehran Flight

The Iran Air television commercial for the 747 jetliner was aired in the US during the 1970s.

Here is the transcript of the viral advertisement:

"Well, here we are in Tehran, the exciting capital of Iran. I boarded this new Iran Air 747 special performance jet in New York City. The non-stop flight took exactly 11 hours and 15 minutes, and we flew one mile higher than other jets, so we had an unusually smooth flight.

I enjoyed the excellent food, the first-run movie, Persian hospitality, and even slept a little. Now refreshed and relaxed, I am ready to explore Tehran and all the other pleasures that can be found in the land of 1,001 nights.

Let Iran Air take you on a journey to adventure, you will never forget: to romantic, exciting, breathtaking Iran.

Iran Air: We Take You There, We Take You Back."

Iran Air's Luxurious Service On A Non-Stop Tehran-New York Flight

History Photographed, a history media brand on social media, shared another video of the Tehran-New York flight in which Iran Air's spokesperson took people inside the flight, showcasing what kind of services they can expect on their journey.

The spokesperson was seen promoting the Iran Air 747 jetliner for an "unusual travel experience".

"And you will go from an airport in New York to a Persian tea house," the man said in the video. As these words were spoken, the frame shifted to the inside of the aircraft, where he was seated in first class. The advertisement featured a flight attendant dressed in traditional Iranian attire, attending to passengers. From gourmet food to royal‑style service, the 11‑ to 12‑hour‑long flight promised a luxurious flying experience.

"This first-class lounge is very pleasant to pass the in-flight hours. The food is excellent, and your needs are attended to in true royal fashion. So you arrive fresh and relaxed," the man said in the video.

"Whether you travel first class or economy, with Iran Air, every trip is a journey to adventure," he further noted.

"Iran Air non-stop from New York to Tehran, London or Paris," a voice played at the end of the advertisement.

According to Iran Wire, by 1979, Iran Air was reportedly the only global airline in the Middle East operating non‑stop flights to North America and the Far East. However, the last non‑stop Iran Air flight from Tehran to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City departed on November 8, 1979. Following the diplomatic fallout from the Iranian Revolution and the hostage crisis, the service was discontinued.

