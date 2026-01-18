Kangana Ranaut Accuses Masaba Of Not Letting Her Wear Brand's Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi Darshan: 'Blinded By Hate'

Kangana Ranaut, often referred to as Bollywood's “controversy queen,” has never shied away from speaking her mind. The actress-turned-politician has now shared a story involving her former friend and designer Masaba Gupta, describing an incident that left her “quietly” in tears.

On Instagram, Kangana joined the viral “2016 is the new 2026” trend, sharing throwback moments from a decade ago. Among these, she reflected on her friendship with Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta. Kangana revealed that the designer had discouraged her from wearing a Masaba Gupta sari during her visit to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya.

She wrote, “One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing a Masaba Gupta sari for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go in her sari. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya, and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later, like other designers, she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name.”

Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won't she use these images or why won't the stylist tag her?

Those days Tejas was… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2026

Sharing a throwback selfie with Masaba, Kangana added, “Leftists are blinded by their hate and prejudice, and the young generation must be very cautious of them.”

She added, “Forget films, the big designers who begged me to launch their jewellery and clothes in ‘free fund ka campaigns' because they claimed to be my best friends later refused to send my stylist clothes. They stopped talking to me or posting about me.”

The statements spread on X, and users demanded an explanation about the incident.

In response, the actress further questioned why such images never surface on the internet, and elaborated, “Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won't she use these images or why won't the stylist tag her?”

Kangana explained that she was preparing for a promotional event for her 2023 action thriller Tejas and had planned to visit Ram Janmbhoomi. She requested the same stylist who had worked with her during the promotions to help her for the spiritual trip. Masaba reportedly refused to allow Kangana to wear her brand's clothes for the occasion.

She explained, “I don't care many stylists and designers have banned me from their handles as well but this particular incidence hurt me the most, because Masaba sent the clothes to the stylist for my promotions but when she was told it's for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes.”

She also praised her stylist, describing her as a “very kind and genuine woman” who discreetly told her not to tag Masaba or her brand, covering the cost of the sari herself.

“I was ready and was on my way to Ram Janmbhoomi but it was too much to process. The hate, the bitterness, the prejudice, ewwww, how ugly !! Still makes me sick to my stomach !!” she concluded.

Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won't she use these images or why won't the stylist tag her?

Those days Tejas was… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2026

Masaba Gupta hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's claims as of now.

Kangana also touched upon past disputes with actor Hrithik Roshan and criticised music composer AR Rahman for what she called a “communal remark,” accusing him of refusing to score her critically acclaimed film Emergency.